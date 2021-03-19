-$0.38 EPS Expected for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will announce ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.29). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALXO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Shares of ALXO traded down $7.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.66. The company had a trading volume of 21,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,490. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.05. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $549,149.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,405,255.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

