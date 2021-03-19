-$0.39 EPS Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Eventbrite reported earnings per share of ($1.71) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eventbrite.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%.

EB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of EB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 3.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Eventbrite by 255.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 29.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 32,875 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 50.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 802,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 270,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eventbrite (EB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.