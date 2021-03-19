$0.40 EPS Expected for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.50. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%.

HASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino purchased 1,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,356,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,180,000 after purchasing an additional 272,585 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,499,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,965,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,900,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,527,000 after purchasing an additional 711,929 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,003,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,681,000 after purchasing an additional 158,857 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $51,822,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HASI stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,581,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,695. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average is $53.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.