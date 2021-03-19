-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.33). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

ITOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.33. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $47.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $107,192,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $58,112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,662,000 after buying an additional 988,298 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,098,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,138,000 after buying an additional 330,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,064,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,009,000 after buying an additional 402,336 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

