$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Exponent reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.22 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of EXPO stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,204. Exponent has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.63 and its 200 day moving average is $84.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Exponent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 98.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Exponent by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

