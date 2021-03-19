$0.44 EPS Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.02. The company had a trading volume of 958,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,677. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.68 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 789.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,019,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 904,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,656,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,358,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,234,000 after buying an additional 544,625 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,817,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $12,426,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

