$0.58 EPS Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to report $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. The Kraft Heinz also reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Kraft Heinz.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $243,712,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,780,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,998,000 after acquiring an additional 566,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,823,000 after acquiring an additional 244,110 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,853,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,837,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.36. The Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.