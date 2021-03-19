$0.61 EPS Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.65. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLLI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.13.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,316. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average of $89.32.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 69,678 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.