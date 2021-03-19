$0.64 EPS Expected for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.64. Bryn Mawr Bank reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bryn Mawr Bank.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%.

BMTC has been the subject of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 326.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 97,534 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $1,149,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $923.95 million, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.