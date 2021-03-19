$0.67 EPS Expected for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to report $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.63. WestRock also posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,655 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WestRock by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,791,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,103,000 after purchasing an additional 146,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $204,694,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $147,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.78. The company had a trading volume of 127,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

