$0.72 EPS Expected for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.77. BWX Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $211,727. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWXT stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.87. 617,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,075. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $65.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

