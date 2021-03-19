$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Helios Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

