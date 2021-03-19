$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.30. SkyWest posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SkyWest.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

In related news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,387,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,877 shares in the company, valued at $12,449,780.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SKYW traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.92. 17,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 2.10. SkyWest has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $61.15.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Article: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWest (SKYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.