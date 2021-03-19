0Chain (ZCN) Price Reaches $0.85

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001449 BTC on popular exchanges. 0Chain has a market cap of $41.07 million and approximately $689,174.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

