0x Price Up 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. One 0x token can currently be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00002679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $401.00 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0x has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051794 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015250 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.03 or 0.00628747 BTC.
- Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001173 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00068673 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00024564 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00033737 BTC.
0x Profile
Buying and Selling 0x
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
