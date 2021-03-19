0x (ZRX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $264.84 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last week, 0x has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $264.84 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can currently be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00002649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00052172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.40 or 0.00640933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00069448 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001711 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00035439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024497 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x (ZRX) is a token. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,547,659 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars.

