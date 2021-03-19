0xBitcoin Market Cap Achieves $1.65 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $397,421.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $371.14 or 0.00626375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00068618 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024395 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00033764 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

