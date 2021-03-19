0xcert Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $37,880.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00051237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.07 or 0.00641170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069319 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024380 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00034838 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

