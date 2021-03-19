-$1.01 EPS Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will report ($1.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the lowest is ($1.16). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.36) to ($2.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to $5.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GBT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,030. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $83.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace Capital increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 131,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 217,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,993,000 after buying an additional 27,130 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

