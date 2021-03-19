$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.06 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $998.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

NYSE JNPR opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 45.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

