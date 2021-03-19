$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.12 billion. IHS Markit posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IHS Markit.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.47.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,559.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in IHS Markit by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $95.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $101.45.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.