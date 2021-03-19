$1.15 Million in Sales Expected for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will post $1.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $2.00 million. XOMA reported sales of $800,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year sales of $11.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $20.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.70 million, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $25.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $27.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%.

XOMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $37.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $418.58 million, a PE ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. XOMA has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in XOMA by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in XOMA by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XOMA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XOMA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in XOMA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

