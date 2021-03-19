$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will announce $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.26. East West Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. FMR LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 536,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 369,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 72,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.50. 49,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,956. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.24. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

