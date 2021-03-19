$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on CWH. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

NYSE CWH opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.67. Camping World has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 97,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,059,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,692,126 shares of company stock worth $65,844,130 over the last 90 days. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Camping World by 1,210.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after buying an additional 449,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,765,000 after buying an additional 445,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $10,974,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Camping World by 146.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after buying an additional 378,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Camping World by 109.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 588,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after buying an additional 307,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

