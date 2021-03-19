$1.27 Million in Sales Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will post sales of $1.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 million and the lowest is $1.20 million. AC Immune posted sales of $1.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year sales of $17.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.66 million to $17.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $62.96 million, with estimates ranging from $16.83 million to $91.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AC Immune.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AC Immune by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 115,509 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in AC Immune by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

