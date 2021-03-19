$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will report $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. Resideo Technologies reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REZI shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,820,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,299,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -112.15 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $31.67.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

