$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. OSI Systems posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $975,700.00. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $1,404,718.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,487,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,543. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 379,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

OSIS stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $100.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.66.

OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

