$1.47 EPS Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to report $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.37. UMB Financial posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,775%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,189. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $99.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.65%.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $517,154.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $97,946.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,219 shares of company stock worth $2,970,706 over the last 90 days. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,631,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

