$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to announce $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the lowest is $1.70 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year sales of $4.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

NYSE:SMG opened at $228.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $250.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.53. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $565,162.51. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

