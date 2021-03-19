1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 365,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,436 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.57% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 22,484 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $503,191.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,295,942.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,218,843 in the last three months. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

