$10.22 EPS Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to announce earnings of $10.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $9.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.99. Cable One posted earnings of $11.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $44.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.58 to $52.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $52.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $41.03 to $67.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cable One.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CABO. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,995.00.

Shares of Cable One stock traded down $44.47 on Friday, hitting $1,757.16. 83,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,206.89 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,957.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,957.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Permit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

