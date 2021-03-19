$10.48 Million in Sales Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to announce $10.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.32 million and the highest is $10.95 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $8.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year sales of $50.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $69.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $67.22 million, with estimates ranging from $52.33 million to $103.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $375.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 670.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

