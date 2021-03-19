100,000 Shares in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLR shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price target on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Continental Resources stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,585. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.