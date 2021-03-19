101,010 Shares in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 101,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $797,000.

Shares of LU opened at $14.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00. Lufax Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

LU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Rowe initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lufax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lufax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers O2O lending services from offline consultation to online application to borrowers, including small business owners and individuals. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

