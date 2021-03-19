105,405 Shares in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU) Bought by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $12,201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $976,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $22,410,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000.

BTAQU stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,641. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

