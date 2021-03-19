$11.10 Million in Sales Expected for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will announce sales of $11.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.30 million. Itamar Medical reported sales of $8.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year sales of $52.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.48 million to $53.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $68.86 million, with estimates ranging from $63.55 million to $74.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Itamar Medical.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Itamar Medical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITMR opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. Itamar Medical has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.81 million, a PE ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

