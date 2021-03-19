$11.80 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will report $11.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.59 million. First Financial Northwest posted sales of $10.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year sales of $46.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.01 million to $47.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $48.01 million, with estimates ranging from $47.12 million to $48.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFNW. DA Davidson upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 17,340.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $138.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is 42.72%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

