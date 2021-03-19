113,547 Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Purchased by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Valvoline as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,111. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

