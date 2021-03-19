11,973 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,167 shares of company stock worth $3,721,055. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.02. 4,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,058. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $68.25 and a one year high of $131.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

