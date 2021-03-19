$121.35 Million in Sales Expected for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will post sales of $121.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.87 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $114.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $508.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $502.00 million to $514.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $558.53 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $570.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%.

AMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1,151.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Michael Kim sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $87,009.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,571.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 13,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $328,312.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,522 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,909 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

