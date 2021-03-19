12,333 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,333 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $5.11 on Friday, hitting $184.72. The stock had a trading volume of 157,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.12 and its 200-day moving average is $171.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.05.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

