12,912 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,783,000 after purchasing an additional 56,531 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 642,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 604,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 566,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,153,000 after buying an additional 32,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,650,000 after buying an additional 94,033 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $144.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.29. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $149.54.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.03.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

