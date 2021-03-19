$14.59 Million in Sales Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will post sales of $14.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.98 million to $15.60 million. The Bank of Princeton posted sales of $11.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year sales of $56.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.96 million to $60.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $57.42 million, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $59.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPRN shares. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 31,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $28.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. The Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

