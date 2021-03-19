$140.38 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to announce $140.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.17 million. 8X8 posted sales of $121.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $527.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $526.80 million to $529.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $612.85 million, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $621.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGHT. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.96.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

In other 8X8 news, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $147,599.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45. Insiders have sold a total of 35,552 shares of company stock worth $1,234,971 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $58,486,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,331,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,739 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $40,872,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $25,832,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

