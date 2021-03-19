144,347 Shares in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 144,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.11% of Jiya Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JYAC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,060,000.

In other Jiya Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 52,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $543,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,073 shares of company stock worth $832,850.

Shares of Jiya Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.46. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

About Jiya Acquisition

Jiya Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

