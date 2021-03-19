1492 Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,121 Shares of Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:ROCH)

1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:ROCH) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the quarter. Roth CH Acquisition I accounts for approximately 2.0% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Roth CH Acquisition I worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROCH. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I during the third quarter worth $2,985,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at about $3,980,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at about $995,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCH stock traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.69. 1,380,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,033. Roth CH Acquisition I Co. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01.

Roth CH Acquisition I Co focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

