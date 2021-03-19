1492 Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in shares of WNS by 1,606.0% in the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 110,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 104,421 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the third quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of WNS by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 107,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 129.8% in the third quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

NYSE:WNS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.34. 1,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,582. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.87. WNS has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

