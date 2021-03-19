1492 Capital Management LLC Buys 13,828 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,828 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,946,000 after acquiring an additional 358,269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 248.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 290,062 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth about $7,952,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,561,000 after acquiring an additional 139,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 75.9% in the third quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 322,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 139,111 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.39. 4,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 2.58.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.