1492 Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Atlantic Union Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,905,000 after purchasing an additional 389,059 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 710,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 350,421 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,342,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,232,000 after purchasing an additional 292,056 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 459,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 191,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 996,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 181,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 3,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $98,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,708 shares in the company, valued at $220,290.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,070. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AUB stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.76. 4,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

AUB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

