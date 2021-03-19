1492 Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,341,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,111,000 after acquiring an additional 409,339 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,613,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 476,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,117,000 after acquiring an additional 54,216 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,276,000 after acquiring an additional 60,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

CRL stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.68. 2,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,513. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $303.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,460,649.50. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

